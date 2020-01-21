Come and be a rugby warrior at Chichester Rugby Club

Chichester RFC are offering women and girls the opportunity to mix up their usual workout routine by taking part in the successful Warrior Camp to encourage participation in rugby.

The camp, which takes place at the Oaklands Park club, runs from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday (Jan 23).

Warrior Camp is the fun, free and fitness-based rugby sessions designed to get people to step out of their comfort zone and try something new.

You get fit and healthy and learn about rugby, and build friendships with other women who share the same passion as you.

If you’re bored of your usual gym workouts and daily runs, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Already, around 18,000 people have tried the Warrior Camp across the country, so what’s stopping you from giving it a try?

All you need is a pair of trainers, workout gear and a ‘have a go’ attitude.

England Rugby’s Inner Warrior campaign aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby. The camps teach participant’s key introductory skills and drills for rugby, with help on hand every step of the way.

Steve Grainger, Rugby Development Director at the RFU said: “Last year was a great year for women’s rugby with the Red Roses winning the Six Nations Grand Slam and continuing their winning streak at the Quilter Internationals this autumn.”

Sarah Hunter, England Red Rose Captain added: “It can often be daunting to try a new sport or get the motivation needed to go along to the gym for the first time.

“That’s why Warrior Camps are the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself and as a result, you can have fun and get fit all at the same time!”

Visit www.englandrugby.com/innerwarrior to find your nearest Warrior Camp and to book a place. The majority of camps are for female participants aged 17 and above.