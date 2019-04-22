Cowdray polo season is set to be one to savour

Cowdray Park Polo Club opens its 2019 season this Saturday (April 27) – and more than 400 thrilling matches will take place before the season ends on September 22.

An early highlight is the Trippetts Challenge for the James Wentworth Stanley Cup, played as the first fixture of the UK high goal season.

High goal is the highest level of polo and spectators will get their first view of the leading international players in action when the Trippetts Challenge opens on May 9, leading to the final on May 19.

The King Power Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championship, Europe’s leading tournament, opens on June 25 with nine different trophies presented during four weeks of full-on action.

One is the Midhurst Town Cup on Sunday, June 30, when brilliant polo and a family day out are offered to local spectators for a special price.

Admission is just £5 per adult, under-12s free, and a selection of entertainment, stalls, food and bars make for a great introduction to the sport.

Newcomers to polo can expect a warm welcome and a fun, informal day.

Gold Cup action ramps up through the Argentine Ambassador’s Cup on July 7, quarter-finals including the Hungarian Ambassadors Cup and the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Cup, over the weekend of July 13 and 14, semi-finals on July 17, and the high-octane final on Sunday, July 21.

Finals day is a gala occasion when you can expect to find a fabulous shopping village, carousels, food outlets and bars as well as pre-match entertainment. Picnics and fizz are very much the order of the day.

Vichai remembered at Cowdray

The all-important British Ladies Polo Championship reaches its conclusion on Saturday, July 20.

The season continues with hard-fought matches over the weekend of August 3 and 4 when three finals and six subsidiary finals in the Harrison, Holden White and Cowdray Challenge Cups are played.

Don’t miss Friday night polo on June 7 and August 16 when you can watch an exciting match at 5.30pm, access to the members bar and food stalls and fantastic live music with Brando and The Tommy Guns respectively. Admission at the gate for non-members is £5.

Polo continues every weekend right up to the season’s close. For a complete list of tournaments and further information visit www.cowdraypolo.co.uk