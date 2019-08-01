Crowley and Battaash aim for a King George treble triumph

Former champion jockey Jim Crowley is dreaming of creating history at the Qatar Goodwood Festival this week as he aims for a third successive win with Battaash in the prestigious King George Qatar Stakes.

A victory for Crowley and long-time partner Battaash will see them become the first jockey and horse to win the contest on three successive occasions.

The pair secured victory in superb style both in 2017 and 2018 and Crowley has his eyes firmly focused on a record-breaking win with the Charlie Hills-trained sprinter.

Crowley said: “It would be an amazing achievement. Battaash is a horse I’ve become very close to – our first race together was the King George Qatar Stakes in 2017 which we obviously won, and we’ve enjoyed many great victories together.

“He loves the fast five furlongs at Goodwood. A win on Friday would really be a special moment, for me, Charlie and all the team.”

Crowley is based in nearby Pulborough and has a total of 67 wins to his name at Goodwood Racecourse. 11 of those have been at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and seven came in 2018 when he was named the Festival’s top jockey.

The 41-year-old said: “I love riding at Goodwood – especially the Qatar Goodwood Festival. It is always a fantastic five days of racing and it’s very local to me which is always handy. I am looking forward to another exciting festival this week.

He will also ride Maqsad in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, which forms part of the 2019 QIPCO British Champions Series, and is expected to have a host of other big rides aboard the likes of Wafy, Muthmir Buhturi, Huraiz, and Layleeena.

On his hopes for the Qatar Goodwood Festival, Crowley continued: “Maqsad is another top horse. We had two strong wins at Newmarket earlier in the season. She has a great chance in the Nassau Stakes but it is a tough race.

“I’m lucky enough to have a number of rides across the five days, to win any race at the Goodwood Festival is what all jockeys dream of, so I will be trying my very best to do just that.”

Crowley was crowned Champion Jockey back in 2016 and is currently ninth in the 2019 Flat Jockeys’ Championship with 40 wins. To find out more please visit: http://www.greatbritishracing.com/championships/jockeys/flat