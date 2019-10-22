Davis, Todd and Collins take Bognor's big trebles prize

The Bognor Friday Night Summer Darts League blind trebles knockout was held at Newtown Social Club, followed by the season’s trophy presentation.
Sixty players took part in the knockout. The first semi-final saw Alex Norgett and Lee Hellyer (Newtown Amity) team up with Simon McDougall (Little Legends), but they lost to Graham Clear and Mark Sheppard (Hunston Hares) and Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks).
In the second semi-final Gary Harwood (Royal Oak), John Davis (Lamb Chops) and Adam Judd (Aldingbourne Mavericks) lost to Mike Davis (Lamb Nomads), Rob Collins (Friary ‘Z’) and Ben Todd.
In the final there were multiple tons from both teams and with the first double coming from Clear, his team took the first leg.
But with Davis, Todd and Collins sharing the doubles in legs two, three and four respectively, the match was theirs with a 3-1 win, making Davis, Todd and Collins this year’s blind trebles champions, taking home £150 between them.
Another great selection of raffle prizes were won, as were a lovely selection of trophies supplied by Aford Awards for the presentation.
Final league positions:
Div 1
Overall winners - Friary ‘Z’
Overall runners-up - Lamb Shankers
Singles winners - Friary ‘Z’
Singles runners-up - Lamb Shankers
Pairs winners - Friary ‘Z’
Pairs runners-up - the Legends
Trebles winners - Newtown Amity
Trebles runners-up - Friary ‘Z’
Div 2
Overall winners - Lamb Nomads
Overall runners-up - Royal Oak
Singles winners - Lamb Nomads
Singles runners-up - Royal Oak
Pairs winners - Chi Snooker Club
Pairs runners-up - Lamb Nomads
Trebles winners - Lamb Nomads
Trebles runners-up - Chi Snooker Club
Div 3
Overall winners - Cabin
Overall runners-up - Lamb
Singles winners - Cabin
Singles runners-up - Lamb
Pairs winners - Cabin
Pairs runners-up - Richmond Resurrected
Trebles winners - Cabin
Trebles runners-up - Lamb