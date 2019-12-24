Dragons breathe fire in Wales

Dragonflyers trampolinist Izzy Hauxwell returned to form as she competed at the FIG world age event at the Welsh Open in Cardiff.

Hauxwell challenged some of Britain’s top 15 to 16-year-old females with her 8.7 difficulty ten bounce routine containing five skillfully performed double somersaults. She gained her highest score to date just one mark off a bronze medal.

Hauxwell is working on her time of flight ready for next season and has an array of doubles waiting to be added to her performance.

Zoe Maskell performed a 6.6 difficulty at the event’s 13 to 14 years female category, moving from national development theee in March to being able to compete anywhere in the world in just eight months - a phenomenal achievement.

Some highly respected coaches were stunned by her routine.

Also impressing was Daniel Boon, who participated in the elite synchro alongside Maskell. Their sensational set routine placed them eighth at the end of the first round in the over-13s event.

Dragonflyers now come to the end of an awe-inspiring season in which they have travelled thousands of miles between them and obtained an awesome collection of national medals.

The Bognor-based club have increased their number of coaches and now offer more recreational sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays and are able to accommodate more squad members from Monday to Thursday evenings.

