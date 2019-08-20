Duke of Hazzard and Beat Le Bon among Goodwood's Celebration Mile contenders

Winners from the recent Qatar Goodwood Festival are among those in the frame for this Saturday’s Celebration Mile.

It’s Goodwood’s most prestigious annual race outside of Glorious week and ahead of final declarations, a stellar field of 21 had been attracted to the Group 2 contest.

They include the Paul Cole-trained Duke of Hazzard, who won the Group 3 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes on the Friday of QGF week, and Richard Hannon’s Unibet Golden Mile winner from the same day Beat Le Bon.

A number of horses that lad less success at Glorious have also been entered, while eye-catching contenders include Sir Michael Stoute’s Zaaki, Happy Power, trained by Andrew Balding, and the William Haggas-trained Skardu.

The Ladbrokes Celebration Mile is the racing highlight of the weekend but Saturday’s full line-up would not be out of place at Glorious week.

The mile race has an illustrious role of honour in recent years with wins for the likes of Lightning Spear and Beat The Bank. Supporting races include two Group 3 races - the Prestige Stakes and the March Stakes, both also sponsored by Ladbrokes, while Sunday’s eight-race programme includes the Group 3 Supreme Stakes.

The Silk Series, a pioneering series of races for female jockeys, also returns on Sunday.

Goodwood racecourse ambassador Megan Nicholls leads the series by 44 points in her quest for a third successive victory in the series, which consists of 13 races across the summer at racecourses around Britain and offers more than £150,000 in prize money.

The three days of action beging on Friday night when a six-race card is followed by the spectacular fireworks display, while family entertainment on site throughout the weekend includes a traditional fairground with a ferris wheel and helter-skelter, a petting zoo, face painters and trips to the start.

Racecourse general manager Alex Eade said: “The Celebration Mile is one of our feature racedays outside of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and it is always hotly contested. The Silk Series has been a tremendous success, and we are delighted to be involved once again. With great entertainment across all enclosures, there is no better place to spend the weekend.

Bank holiday weekend brings a wonderful atmosphere, whether it be a day out with family and friends or an opportunity to enjoy some of our great hospitality on offer in the Sussex Roof Garden or Long View.

Tickets are from £12 in advance and children under 18 go free in all enclosures. Please call 01243 216610 or visit goodwood.com for tickets and more.

