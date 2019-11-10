Elkington and Bow land winning blows for Chochester boxing club

St Gerards Boxing Club fielded two boxers at the Ockley ABC show in Bognor.

First up was 19-year-old senior,Jasmine Elkington, a Chichester girl, who weighed in at 55kg for her second contest.

She was facing 36-year-old Louise Jordan from St Peters BC in Woolwich, who was 57kg for her debut.

Both were southpaws and from the off, Elkington boxed on the back foot to good effect, with Jordan pushing forward trying to gain the upper hand.

Elkington kept her shots long, with some cracking rear-hand power shots beating Jordan’s guard. Elkington clearly won the first round.

Coach Gerry Lavelle said: “I told Jasmine to keep it simple with clear long-handed shots as Louise was desperately trying to roll under her shots.”

In the second Elkington stepped up to the mark and had found her range, cautiously moving forward. Elkington won this round clearly with some cracking rear hand shots.

Elkington didn’t disappoint in the final round. She upped the ante with more big rear-handed shots and a few cheeky body shots to seal the deal.

Elkington won the contest on a unanimous decision from all three judges.

Coach Lavelle said: “It was a very good performance from Jasmine, who steadily improves. She trained with us as a junior and came and went a few times as football was her preference then. She trained at a few other clubs, eventually settling with the then named Fighting Fit Club in Chichester and won her first contest as a senior with them.

“She returned to St Gerards after telling me she wanted to concentrate solely on her boxing and the new journey started. Jasmine is one to watch.”

Next up was debutant Luke Bow, age 14 and weighing in at 54.3kg. He was up against another lad making his debut, Samir Duvlogikov from Bognor, also 14 but weighing 56kg and boxing for Ockley.

The contest was over three rounds in the junior category of England boxing rules.

The first round was fast paced as both boys tried to calm their nerves and find their range.

Bow was landing the clearer scoring blows, but Duvlogikov was definitely in there for the win.

In the second round Bow took the contest to Duvlogikov,who wasn’t lying down and came back with all guns firing.

Coach Lavelle felt Bow had won the first two rounds.

In the final round Bow came out on the attack, firing away accordingly and catching Duvlogikov at ease.

Duvlogikov was still engaging and trying his best and was in it until the end; in fact both boys gave their all on outstanding debuts.

The three judges at ringside gave Bow a unanimous decision.

Bow said: “I’m really grateful Samir pushed me all the way and allowed me to perform under adversity. It was a great feeling when my hand was raised in victory and I can’t wait for my next contest.

Lavelle said: “Luke was fantastic on his debut having waited patiently for his first bout. I thought young Samir was a perfect test for him.

“He can only improve in the coming years if he stays on plan and puts in all the extra work required to be a champion.”

St Gerards are actively seeking sponsorship - if any individuals or businesses can help, they can get in touch via the club website.