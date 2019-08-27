Five holes in one this year for Chichester's golfing ladies

Helen Ball became the fifth lady to score a hole in one this year at Chichester when she shot the ball into the 13th hole on the Cathedral course on the way to a great final score of 43 points.

In the Ping qualifier, Viv May-Hearn and Karen Parks amassed 48 points beating Caroline Hawkes and Pauline Beale on countback. They will go on to the final in Lincolnshire at the end of the month.

Chi ladies’ division one team beat Worthing in the quarter-finals at Littlehampton 4-3 but lost in the semi- finals at Slinfold to Bognor.

The team comprised Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Elaine Fell, Rachel Greenland, Jennifer Sherwood and Caroline Hawkes.

The ladies’ senior club championship was won by Caroline Hawkes with Yvonne Dunckley runner-up.

A friendly was played against Cams Hall A and resulted in a 2-2 draw. Playing were Sue Ward, Val Swain, Val Edwards, Viv May-Hearn, Yvonne Leaver, Fran Syson, Angela Perkins and Barbara Hastewell.

An awayday to Crookhorn on a very hot and sunny day was enjoyed by all and won by Ros May-Hearn, with the runner-up Nicky Eastland.

The team prize was won by Ros May-Hearn, Karen Parks and Lisa Jackson.

An exchange day was held at Cowdray in lovely conditions. The competition was a Bowmaker.

Results: 1 Jo Talbot, Karen Parks and Pauline Beale 80; 2 Sue Ward, Bev Seymour and Fran Syson 73; 3 Kim Wells, Jackie Heard and Judith Whittaker70 ocb.

The Diana Farley Trophy was won by Jennifer Sherwood with 71 points on countback from Fiona Walsh runner-up.

Other results - Sat Bowmaker - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Nicky Eastland, Treyn Haynes 86; 2 Yvonne Dunckley, Heddie Straw, Pat Simmonds 76; 3 Vena Lee, Hannah Stephens, Secret Partner 73. Joker Div 1 - 1 Lorraine Dunabin 51, 2 Nicky Eastland 46, 3 Heddie Straw 44. Div 2 - 1 Hannah Stephens 50, 2 Maureen Selway 50, 3 Joan Bramer 49. Saturday Stableford - 1 Laura Thomas 40, 2 Wendy Jeffery 38, 3 Caroline Hawkes 37. Tower Fun Comp - 1 Jacquie Ovington 54, 2 Maureen Selway 52, 3 Brenda Butler 42. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Sarah Logan 39, 2 Ros May-Hearn 37, 3 Karen Parks 36. Saturday Stableford - 1 Helen Ball 43, 2 Mary-Lou Litton 37, 3 Yvonne Dunckley 36.

COWDRAY PARK

There was much excitement at Cowdray Park after a request from the R&A to run a regional final of the national ladies’ Coronation Fours.

Last year 25,000 lady golfers took part in the first round at clubs all over Great Britain. The winners from each club went forward to the regional final of their choice in their area.

As a result, Cowdray hosted a day in which 200 ladies (100 pairs), came to compete on the beautiful course. The R&A sent an official to adjudicate and Kim Wells, on behalf of Cowdray Golf, ably supported by Cowdray lady members, managed the day.

Prizes were awarded to the three best pairs and the winners, Marion Bridgen and Mary O’Sullivan from Walton Heath GC, go forward to the grand final on September 9 at St Andrews.