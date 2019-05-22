Fontwell Park set to welcome thousands for racing and family fun

Fontwell Park stages one of its biggest fixtures of the year on Sunday - its bank holiday family fun day.

Alongside seven jump races around the figure-of-eight track, there is a wide array of family entertainment.

You can watch a showman and spectacular stilt jugglers as the parade ring is turned into a circus ring and there’s an assault course, mini horse racing, bouncy castle, lasers and a funfair.

For the budding jockey there will be free pony rides for kids.

Racing begins at 2.10pm with the Airlynx Handicap Hurdle and continues to 5.25pm and the Lawrence Harmer-Strange 25th Birthday Handicap Hurdle.

All the kids’ entertainment is free, as are entry tickets for under-18s.

For adults ticket prices are £15 in the Paddock area or £20 in the Premier, but you can save £5 by booking in advance at www.fontwellpark.co.uk or on 01243 543335. See tips on our website on race day.

Last Thursday, Fontwell Park’s United Hunts meeting was fantastic for favourite-backers and Rose Loxton – just one of the seven races did not include a market principal in the frame and Loxton landed a double.

The meeting gave amateur riders a chance to shine on the big stage and got off to a flyer as Follow The Paint claimed victory in the Denmans Garden New Ducklings Mares’ Open Hunters’ Chase at 11/10 favourite under Tabitha Worsley.

The Peter Mendoza Memorial Placepot Pete Open Hunters’ Chase for the Stuart Adamson Memorial Trophy was claimed by Gina Andrews on board Donald McCain’s Witness In Court at 5/1.

David and Charlie Dando got the market leaders back on track with a one-length win in the WI Centenary Celebration Novices’ Hunters’ Chase for The Guy Peate Memorial Challenge Trophy with Kit Barry (4/9F).

Loxton’s Monsieur Gibraltar made it seven-on-the-bounce under David Maxwell - taking the Brave The Shave Breast Cancer Fundraiser Grassroots Hunters’ Chase at 1/4.

Southfield Vic made it three in a row for Paul Nicholls as Natalie Parker hit the line 25 lengths clear in the pointtopoint.co.uk United Hunts Champion Open Hunters’ Chase at 2/11.

The 11/10 shot Earth Leader gave Loxton a double under Bryan Carver, 24 lengths the winning distance in the Henry Carr’s 25th Birthday Maiden Hunters’ Chase for the Cuckoo Challenge Cup.

The PPRC Open Hunters’ Chase for the United Hunts Cup went the way of Tusa Eire, who won by 1½ lengths under Thomas Doggrell at 12/1.