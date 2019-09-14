From France to Littlehampton - Bognor athletes are timing it well

Pauillac in France was the rather exotic venue for Tone Zone’s Zoe Hemes to embark on her first marathon.

The Marathon du Médoc has wine stops along the route, though she did wait until after the race to rehydrate with wine.

She had been training hard through the summer with support from the club along the way, and her training partners Vicky Cooper and Martin Playford both massively helped her along the way. Hemes ran a consistent race to finish the marathon in 5hs 58min.

The Budapest Half Marathon attracted Tone Zoner Carolyn Stapely, who ran it in 1.39.

The New Forest Marathon featured Vicky Cooper running a PB of 4.57. Grace Natoli was just behind in 5.03.

The main attraction for the club was the Littlehampton 10k, where lots of personal bests were grabbed.

Sean Power ran a storming race to finish seventh overall in a PB of 36.40, with Christo Oosthuizen just behind in 37.10. Jess Thomson was second lady overall with a PB of 40.31. Gervais Ward pushed himself to a PB of 44.43.

Peter Ramsdale was another one to nab a PB, finishing in 47.54. Natalie Tribe wanted a sub 50-minute time and smashed it with 48.17, a new PB, just ahead of Lauren Toop in 50.53.

Lee Hayward clocked 51.52, beating his previous best. Lisa Wadey and Debbie Patching came in near each other both with personal bests, 54.06 and 54.10. Leigh Paige ran an impressive race in 57.23, a two-minute best, helped along by coach Stuart Thomson.

Michelle Lloyd (58.37) and Catriona Power (58.45) carried on the long list of club PB achievers, finishing together. Good pals Lisa Broad and Sue Hayward finished hand in hand in 1.06. Beth Suter, Juliette Garrett and Alan Brown spurred each other on to finish in 1.09, a PB for Suter and Brown.

The Great North Run was the race of choice for James Savage who shared the streets of Newcastle with Sir Mo Farah. Savage crossed the line in a respectable 2.20.

Jude Bazeley took on the White Star Crafty Fox race in Dorset, a challenging two-lapped marathon course. Bazeley finished in 6.51.

