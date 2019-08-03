Glorious Goodwood - all the Saturday action

Here's how the final day of the 2019 Qatar Goodwood Festival unfolded...

Ruth Carr and James Sullivan both enjoyed a first ever Goodwood winner when nine-year-old Poyle Vinnie (20/1) made up for Tuesday's narrow defeat by getting up near the finish of the £75,000 Qatar Stewards' Sprint Handicap to beat Venturous (16/1) by a neck, with last year's winner Tommy G (8/1) third in a finish in which the first five were all trained in the North of England or in Scotland.

Carr could not be present as she had runners to saddle at Thirsk, but the significance of her success will not be lost on her as her grandfather David Chapman excelled with sprinters and won the Stewards' Cup with Soba in 1982.

For Sullivan success was especially sweet after Tuesday's defeat, and after what has been an exceptionally busy week on the road, even by jockey standards.

Sullivan said: "I think it was his first time over six furlongs this year. He was unlucky here the first day over five, when he travelled, looked like the winner everywhere and just got nabbed late on by PJ McDonald.

"Ruth has done a great job getting this lad ready. She took the blinkers off and put cheekpieces on, which gave me a chance to settle him early on.

"You are riding your own race out there. All I wanted to do was settle early on and I got him settled. When you start finding, you are looking for something to race with. I saw the far side was a bit ahead of but I was using Mr Barron's horse (Venturous) to get me to the line. The two of us went on together and this lad has battled down and did it well."

Reflecting on his week, Yorkshire-based Sullivan revealed: "I was at Ayr last Sunday, then I drove down here for Tuesday and then back up to Redcar the next day. Then I went from Redcar to Epsom, and then from Epsom back up to Scotland for Musselburgh yesterday before coming back here. I don't know how many miles that is, but a winner at the end of the week makes it all worthwhile. He's a legend of a horse and he's very consistent."

Trainer Mark Johnston registered his sixth win of the festival when Joe Fanning triumphed on King's Advice, the 7/2 favourite, in the Qatar Summer Handicap.

Updates follow...