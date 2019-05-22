Golf: Grindley delighted to be reunited with Campbell at Selsey

The Selsey Golf Club course is looking superb after the winter and in remarkable condition. The green keepers have done a wonderful job throughout the winter.

Lady captain Carol Wheeler held her captain’s coffee morning, her first event of the year. Money raised will go towards her charity, the Selsey First Responders.

The ladies’ MacMillan Nurses competition was won by Judy Sharpe, second was Rita Green.

The Spring Give and Take was played, with all players taking a prize and all players winning a prize.

The Flag competition was won by Alison Weller.

The ladies’ spring lunch was a great success.

Men

New club captain Steve Growns held his first event of the year, a cheese and wine evening. Steve’s daughter Molly sang at the event and donations were given towards St Wilfrid’s Hospice in memory of three long-standing members of the club who had recently passed away. The amount raised in their memory was £440.

The men’s competitions started with the Terry Parker Trophy, a drawn pairs competition. Mark Brown and Barry Croxford won with 36 points, but three pairs scored 34 and Barry and Simon Rishman were second on countback.

The Peter Grindley Pro Putter competition was played. Matt Campbell won with 41 points playing off a handicap of 2.8. Campbell was a junior member of the club and is now playing as a full member. Retired club pro Peter was delighted to present his trophy to Matt, with whom he has had a long association.

The Easter Cup was won by Simon Rishman on countback with a nett score of of 63. W Daniels was second. Malcolm Cawte had the lowest gross score of 67.

The Thursday roll-ups are well under way for the summer season, while the winter back nines finished at the end of March.

Juniors

The junior section of the club will continue this year. Boys and girls aged six to 18 can join and and there is no membership fee.

A junior team will be entered into the Sussex League this year. For more, contact club pro Gary Hughes on 01243 608936.

CHICHESTER

Chi ladies’ divisional teams continue to do well.

The division one team won away to Chartham Park 6-5-0-5. The team comprised Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball, Rachel Greenland, Caroline Hawkes and Mary-Lou Litton.

The Chi division two team won 4-3 at home to East Sussex National. Playing were Lisa Jackson, Bev Seymour, Fiona Walsh, Linda Eaton, Pam Muller, Heddie Straw and Nicky Eastland.

And the division three team won their first match, 4-3 away to Sweetwoods. Their team was made up of Rachel Hutchinson, Lynn Plowman, Marilyn Forward, Pauline Beale, Sue Ward, Terry Payne and Val Swain.

Chichester’s Morrice Fours team are into the next round after beating Pyecombe at home. Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball, Caroline Hawkes and Mary-lou Litton were the successful players.

The Annodata team – Fiona Walsh, Rachel Greenland, Kathy Donohoe, Pauline Beale and Nicky Eastland – are also into the next round after beating Hayling Island.

The Chi friendly team won their first match at home against Bognor 3-1. Playing for them were Sue Bond, Jane Buckley, Vena Lee, Val Edwards, Sue Ward, Pam Hart, Carol Stride and Angela Perkins.

Other results: Medal - 1 Fiona Walsh 73, 2 Jennifer Sherwood 74, 3 Elaine Fell 76; Q Stableford - Cathedral course - 1 Vena Lee 36, 2 Val Swain 34, 3 Judith Whittaker 32. Tower - 1 Treyn Haynes 41, 2 Jean Davies 39, 3 Maureen Selway 36. Fun Comp - 1 Caroline Hawkes, Val Edwards, Helen Ball and Hannah Stephens 71; 2 Jennifer Sherwood, Bev Seymour, Sue Bond and Vena Lee 71; 3 Jane Buckley, Mary-Lou Litton and Val Swain 69. Brent Lodge Trophy - 1 Barbara Hastewell 42, 2 Lisa Jackson 40, 3 Wendy Jeffery 40. Qualifying Stableford Tower - 1 Jacquie Ovington 42, 2 Karen Park 40, 3 Rachel Hutchinson 36.

COWDRAY PARK

Richard Burden was match manager for Cowdray seniors for their fixture at Liphook.

The weather was good after last year’s abandoned match.

The Cowdray players enjoyed the excellent Liphook greens. Richard and seniors’ captain Mark Kelly played against Johnny Talbot and Michael Raper and the Cowdray pair dovetailed well to par the last five holes to win one up.

Chris Hutchings and Graham Evans achieved a well-deserved half but the four other , all close, went in the hosts’ favour.

At the post-match lunch, an tot of whiskey was provided by Liphook player Stephen Mulliner to celebrate his hole in one at the seventh. This was small compensation for Cowdray who lost 5½-1½.

Some 72 seniors contested the Podmore Salver at Cowdray in very pleasant spring conditions. The format was greensomes Stableford, so each drawn pair could choose the best drive then play alternative shots, which typically produces some good scores.

The winners with 42 points were Peter Laws and Ken Marjoram and runners-up with 41 were Phil Harrison and Peter Beckingham.