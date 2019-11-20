Golfing seniors swing for their supper at Bognor

Bognor Golf Club's autumn seniors’ supper attracted 64 players, with 60 turning out for the related competition the following morning, all playing to win the Ron Alcock Salver.

It is a four-ball better-ball Stableford, with pairs being drawn after dinner. The course was in good condition, and there were many scores over 40 points, which was terrific.

Sean Maginnis with Harry Isham and Olly Longlands

Winners were Roy Kempson and Martin Seagrove with an excellent 44 ahead of Cliff Willis and Malcolm Dodds with 42. Third with 40 were Sean Francis and John Harnett.

Seniors’ captain Terry Kuhler presented prizes to the top six pairings. There were five nearest-the-pin prizes.

The players toasted thanks to Bill Chick, now in his 30th year in organising the competition. The spring event is named the Bill Chick Salver and the autumn event is now named the Ron Alcock Salver after Bill’s fellow organiser, who passed away in 2018.

Bognor GC held their annual awards evening, with 50-plus trophies being awarded to this year’s winners. Club captain Sean Maginnis presented the trophies and was well supported throughout the evening by club secretary James MacLean.

Winners included: Easter Medal Chris Lovell, Spring Tankard Olly Longlands and Autumn Tankard Andy Weir, Bognor Challenge Willie Dunn, Club Champion Olly Longlands & Bert Reid Jordan Vincent Captain’s Prize Sean Francis, Millbourn Rob Kissel & Pete Austin, Whitsun Cup Gary Shaw, Crouch Cup – Club Manager James MacLean, Winter 4 Ball Winners Marcus Embleton & Stuart Bingham, Ladies Champion Chloe Briance, Ladies Millbourne Georgina McCormack, Mixed Pairs Vic & Nicky Vincent, Mixed Senior Pairs David Turner & Berit Smallcorn, Junior Champion Harry Isham

Some of the year’s notable events: Chloe Briance & Heather Tidy chosen for county first team, Chloe & Heather were runner-ups in County Scratch Foursomes, Bognor Ladies won the Div 1 Ladies’ County League, Bognor’s mixed team won the Norfolk Cup for the second year on the run; four juniors played in their county age teams, Katy Field was part of the Sussex girls’ team which won the County Match Week competition, Katy has been appointed as Sussex girls’ captain; Harry Malin, 14, won the Men’s Purley Trophy, and the prestigious Laddie Spoon at Princes Golf Club and is ranked seventh in the Europeanu under-14s category.

CHICHESTER

Chichester GC veterans played for their annual Remembrance Day Trophy.

With poppies prominent, 40 or more vets enjoyed mild and pleasant weather but scoring was difficult in soggy conditions caused by seemingly biblical periods of rain.

The underfoot stodginess made the winning score from Brian Burn (36pts) the more praiseworthy, and he is pictured receiving his trophy from vice-captain John Discombe.

In second place was Dave Monkton (35) and third was Martin Powell-Jones (34), beating Mickey Mould on countback.

In a separate competition running concurrently, players fought for military bragging rights as they represented their branch of the services.

Based on the average score of the teams the Army were winners, the Royal Navy were second, followed gallantly by the RAF in third, who claimed to be hampered not by the hidden wormcasts on the greens.

Chichester GC veteran Richard Holden presented a wreath on behalf of the vets and handed over a cheque from them to the Royal Britsh Legion Poppy Appeal for £154.