Good Evans... look who's taken Chichester tennis title

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged an LTA mini-red mixed starter matchplay tournament.

The grade-six tournament was held in the club’s Dome, using a round robin format on mini red courts with red balls. The matches were played first to ten points.

The winner, who received a gold medal after winning all six of his matches, was Henry Evans from Haslemere. Ollie Appleyard, from Havant, was runner-up and received a silver medal after losing 10-9 in an entertaining final.

Third place was won by Bond Woodhouse, who receives his coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy, based at the club.

Tournament Referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played in a really friendly atmosphere. Some players were playing in their first LTA-staged event and gained valuable experience from playing their matches.”

Youngsters enjoy mini Olympics at Chichester uni

Hannah is a Welsh wonder