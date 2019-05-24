Goodwood May Festival: Dettori rewarded for 200 Goodwood winners - and wins Cocked Hat Stakes

Frankie Dettori joined Goodwood's 200 Club - and won the big race on day two of the track's May Festival.

The popular Italian rode his first UK winner at the West Sussex track - Lizzy Hare - in June 1987 and a double at day four of Glorious Goodwood last year were his 198th and 199th winners at the track.

The food festival is a popular draw at Goodwood

He didn't win any more races over the remainder of last season but yesterday, on the first day of the May Festival, that he triumphed on 2/1 favourite Terebellum in the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Today Goodwood clerk of the course Ed Arkell presented Dettori with a framed photo of one of his Goodwood victories and the crowd gave him a warm round of applause for the remarkable milestone. He's thought to be only the second jockey to reach that number of winners on the South Downs.

Asked which was the most memorable of the 200, he said that first win 32 years ago still stuck in his memory now.

Dettori was back in the winner's enclosure just half an hour later after taking Goodwood's day two highlight, the Cocked Hat Stakes, a 1m 3f race for three-year-old colts and geldings, on the favourite, the John Gosden-trained 11/10 favourite Private Secretary.

He left it late - having been at the back of the field early on, he still had it all to do two furlongs out and looked comfortable only in the very last stages. It was the horse's third win of the season and he is now set to reappear at Royal Ascot in just under a month's time, where the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes is his likely destination.

Private Secretary had an entry in next week's Derby but will sidestep the Epsom showpiece.

The 20/1 shot Spanish Mission was second with Jamie Spencer on board.

Day two began with the Thames Materials Muck Away EBF Novice Auction Stakes, taken with a late charge by Jamie Spencer on the James Tate-trained Dream Shot (7/2), leaving long-time leader Spanish Angel second by a neck. It was obviously going to be a day for Spanish seconds.

The Thames Materials Recycled/Primary Aggregates Handicap needed a photo to confirm La Maquina a 6/1 winner ahead of Wufud. Nicola Currie was on board the winner for trainer George Baker.

The Thames Materials Land Restoration Fillies' Handicap was claimed by Harry Bentley on the 9/4 favourite Desirous, for Ralph Beckett, the trainer enjoying May Festival success for the second day running.

There was success for seasoned Goodwood duo Mark johnston and Joe Fanning in the Thames Materials Bulk Excavations Handicap Stakes as Lake Volta as the 3/1 favourite ahead of 11/2 Richard Hughes-trained Puds.

The action on the track was again complemented by a food festival.

Goodwood's May Festival concludes on Saturday with two listed races, the Tapster Stakes and the Festival Stakes the highlights of a strong seven-race card. You can pay on the day - see www.goodwood.com for details.

