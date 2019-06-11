Gymnast Molly makes grade on way to British championships

Molly McNaugher, a 13-year-old gymnast from Nutbourne near Emsworth, travelled to Fenton Manor Sports Complex with coaches Kerri Beaven and Emma Beales for the national compulsory two competition.

The ‘compulsory’ pathway allows gymnasts to prepare for the British Championships, performing set routines to a high standard.

Competing against gymnasts from across GB, McNaugher, from Hamble’s Dynamo School of Gymnastics in Hampshire, held her nerve and put all her hard work into practice.

Starting on floor, she got off to a steady start, before putting in a fantastic performance on range and conditioning for a score of 12.0.

She performed two powerful vaults before turning her attention to bars where she showed her neat lines and elegant swing for 11.20.

Finishing the competition on beam, the most nerve-wracking of apparatus, McNaugher held her nerve performing her triple flick flawlessly for 10.70 and fourth place on this apparatus.

She finished the competition with an overall score of 56.525 to pass her grade, finishing ninth overall in her age group.

McNaugher will now work towards compulsory one in October, when she will hope to complete her grades and qualify as an elite gymnast.

Head coach Kerri Beaven said: “We are so proud of Molly – she has shown with hard work and perseverance you can achieve your goals. We’re excited for her future.”