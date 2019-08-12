Heat is definitely on for young Chichester runners

On the hottest day recorded in the UK, Chichester’s under-15s were in action in their Sussex League fixture at the K2 Stadium in Crawley.

Luckily the evening start time meant more shade was available near the grandstand but that did not stop the organisers being on duty trackside to offer water to all competitors, especially those tacking the middle-distance races.

Chichester had a couple of athletes involved in these with Marcie Faggeter tackling the 800m and Cerys Dickinson bravely sticking to her task over 1500m.

Dickinson had already set good marks in both high jump and long jump while Cassie Bailey ran a quick 100m and then teamed up with Lulu Millen in the discus as well as having a good shot competition.

Millen further enhanced her reputation as a thrower for the club with good throws in hammer and javelin. For the boys it was good to see Callum Hale in action after a lengthy lay-off through injury and her was rewarded with fast times over both 100 mand 200m.

The under-15 squad now have a month off competition before lining up for the Grand Sussex Final at the Withdean Stadium, Brighton attempting to consolidate their place as one of the three top Sussex clubs alongside Crawley and Horsham.