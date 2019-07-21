Homegrown talent prevails at Chichester tennis tournament

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged an eight-and-under mixed event.

The grade-five tournament was played using a round robin format on mini red courts and red balls, and the matches were each played first to ten points.

The winner, who received a gold medal after winning all of his matches, was Ollie Appleyard from Havant. Runner-up, receiving the silver medal, was Hugo Krums-Giribet, with third place going to Bond Woodhouse.

Both players receive their coaching with the Chichester Tennis Academy.

Tournament referee Peter Cook said: “The tournament was played in a really friendly atmosphere. Some players were playing in their first LTA staged event; they would have gained valuable experience from playing matches and competitions.”