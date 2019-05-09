Honeyball happy with an evening at Fontwell

Fontwell Park staged an absorbing evening of jump racing which ended in a double for trainer Anthony Honeyball.

Jockey Josh Moore finished the evening with two seconds and a third with his father trainer Gary Moore finishing with two seconds and three thirds.

The first was a two-and-a-half mile hurdle contest won by It's For Alan (8/1) who made all and kicked clear after the second last leading to an eight-length win under a great ride by James Davies. My Lady Grey (9/2) tracked the leaders for most of the race but couldn’t keep with the winner up the hill of the home straight.

A maiden hurdle went to Some Day Soon (10/11 fav) who proved his favouritism right with a dominating performance in a cool ride by Gavin Sheehan.

The first chase of the day was a 3m2ff stamina test won by Kings Temptation (7/2), who outbattled fancied Stormy Milan (11/4) in a race that turned into a duel when turning for home.

A 3m 2f hurdle brought a gutsy battle between Et Moi Alors, ridden by Josh Moore, and Buster Edwards, ridden by David Noonan - the latter edging out the former by half a length.

A class four hurdle over 2m 3f saw three horses looking like potential winners coming over the last. Soulsaver (8/1), ridden by Rex Dingle for trainer Honeyball, had the most stamina left and battled to the line beating Magival Thomas (11/2) and the favourite Twenty Twenty (7/4 fav).

The most dramatic race was also for the joint largest prize of the day with the total race value of £8,511. The Mares’ Handicap Chase over two miles and 5½ furlongs was a seven-runner race but turning into the home straight only three horses were in contention.

It looked like Ruby Yeats (11/2), ridden by Jamie Moore, was about to overtake long-time leader Foxy Lass (40/1). At three out, Foxy Lass jumped across the front of Ruby Yeats (11/2), falling in the process and, with no place to go, the potential winner was brought down leaving Moore on the floor.

That left Annie Angel (7/2) to take the win for Pulborough trainer Amanda Perrett. Second was Lee Side Lady (11/4).

The final race of the day was a bumper over 2m 1½f. The six-runner race ended with Marilyn Monroe (5/4 fav) taking the spoils by half a length from No No Maestro (4/1) to complete that Honeyball double.