It's not Royal Ascot - but there's royal success at Ascot for The Queen

We're a month away from Royal Ascot but The Queen has tasted some early-season success at the racecourse with a win for one of her horses in the Les Ambassadeurs Casino Handicap.

Sextant (7/1), trained by Sir Michael Stoute, was brought home by Louis Steward three-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of Blue Laureate.

The Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes at Ascot / Picture by Malcolm Wells

But if it was The Queen taking the early honours, trainer Sylvester Kirk was the star of the day with a treble.

Kirk saw Oisin Murphy ride 4/6 favourite Salouen to victory in the Carey Group Buckhounds Stakes, Sussex rider Jason Watson guide 14/1 chance Bubble and Squeak to the win in the St James's Place Wealth Management British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap and Poppy Bridgwater take the Stella Artois Silk Series Lady Riders' Fillies' Handicap on 8/1 contender She Believes.

