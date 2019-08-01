Joyous scenes at Goodwood as Khadijah wins the Magnolia Cup

it was enough of a fairytale that Khadijah Mellah was evening lining up in Goodwood's Magnolia Cup charity race. For her to win took the story to another level altogether.

The 18-year-old student from Peckham in South London - the first hijab-wearing Muslim to ride on a British racecourse - beat the likes of Olympian Victoria Pendleton and model Vogue Williams on the biggest day in her sporting life - to the delight of a huge Goodwood crowd.

Khadijah, who has just finished her A-Levels and is set to study mechanical engineering at university in September, learnt to ride at the charity Ebony Horse Club in Brixton but only sat on a racehorse for the first time in April.

Her journey from South East London to Goodwood, for the ladies-only charity horse race, will be the subject of a documentary called Riding a Dream which will air in the autumn.

Since the end of her A-Levels and Ramadan, Khadijah has been based in Newmarket as part of her preparation for the race.

And those preparations, under the watchful eyes of trainer Charlie Fellowes and jockey Hayley Turner, paid off as she got her horse Haverland home first.

Speaking before the race she said: It’s crazy to think of my journey over the last couple of months but a big part of my life has been proving people wrong. There are definitely a fair few guys out there who would struggle to do what I am doing and I am thrilled that I am part of shift in social understanding of what women can achieve and what they can be good at.

"There’s quite a stereotype around Muslim girls and them ‘not being able to follow their sporting passions and dreams’. I want to be a role model to anyone who wants to do something that they wouldn’t initially believe was in their comfort zone and allow people to follow their aspirations and dreams.”

The documentary is being directed by Mattia Reiniger and Tom Bolwell and is being produced by ITV Racing’s Oli Bell and his brother Philip Bell. It is being funded by Great British Racing, Goodwood Racecourse and The Racing Foundation, all of whom are official partners of the film.

Fellowes and the British Racing School have been instrumental in Khadijah’s training and he said before the race: “Khadijah has worked so hard since she has been based in Newmarket and to say she has improved in her riding is an understatement. She has ridden out with my team practically every day and has built a really close bond with Haverland who adores her. She has been so determined and focused."