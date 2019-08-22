Junior sailors make most of Bosham's special sailing week

Bosham Sailing Club hosted its annual Junior Week, with 152 competitors in 115 boats participating supported by friends, parents and grandparents in a true family atmosphere.

For some families, this was this was their first experience of Bosham Junior Week. Whether a newcomer or more established local family, everyone felt included and part of the fun.

Solo open action at Dell Quay / Picture by Becki Dicker

High winds and wet weather could not dampen spirits and a great time on and off the water was had by all. Children took part in more than 60 races throughout the week in junior and senior fleets in the Optimist, Topper, Feva, 420 and Laser classes.

Conditions varied from light winds to heavy winds and the children sailed superbly. The race management team led by Simon Hempsell ensured excellent sailing. Some sailors were extremely competitive and capable while others were more interested in simply having fun on the water.

The week catered for everyone regardless of ability. Following the competitive races, a series of fun races was held each day including a dragon boat rowing race in teams of eight, a paddle-a-topper race and a “27” race where the combined aged in the boat had to be under 27 thus pairing up an older child with a younger child, all watched by cheering crowds.

A packed social programme accompanied the water activities including a football and rounders evening, a black-tie over-14s dinner, an adult dinner and bop, a film night, a games night and the over-13s disco.

A sea of happy faces at Bosham SC / Picture: www.dephoto.biz

When the wind got too much, fun was still had by all with table tennis and board game tournaments together with bowling and trampoline trips.

At the end of the week Chichester-based Olympic hopeful, Sophie Ainsworth awarded prizes to those who won the race series plus a range of endeavour prizes. She also gave an update on her Olympic campaign.

Tristram Mayhew, rear commodore of cadets, said: “It was fantastic to see so many youngsters having so much enjoyment on and off the water.

Bosham is unique in providing sailing for all experience levels combined with an inclusive social programme in a friendly and beautiful environment.

“We can challenge the most competitive sailor or give the novice a fun time. Our aim is to instill confidence into the children and give them a life long love of sailing as well as feeling part of a community and build memories that last a life time.”

Bosham has one of the largest cadet (junior) fleets in Chichester Harbour offering regular Sunday racing and ongoing training with courses catering for the absolute beginner through to regional and national sailors. The club also hosts a full social programme throughout the year.

Sailing took place at Cobnor and Bosham SC thanked the Beale family for their continued support to this fabulous week.

Prizewinners: 420s: Maddie Hantrais and Francesca Aitcheson; Lasers: Jamie Chilver-Stainer; Feva Golds: Ed Timberlake and Henry Langdo; Feva Silvers: Ashton Smith and Jack Bartholomew; Topper Gold: James Curtis; Topper Silver: Isabelle Aston; Optimist Gold: Zac Shepherd; Optimist Silver: Edie Lewin; 27 team: Olivia Bradley and Pippa Shepherd.

DELL QUAY

Dell Quay SC hosted the annual national Solo open meeting, sponsored by Chichester Harbour Gin.

As competitors rigged their boats a shower drenching some, before the skies cleared and the weather produced a perfect afternoon’s racing on the Copperas Reach.

Race officer Steve Sampson and team oversaw the action.

In race one, hot off the blocks, Guy Mayger led the fleet off the line. Steve Ede threw in an early gybe and picked up more breeze/tide to make a significant gain on the pack and lead round the gate. However, Mayger’s speed edge upwind allowed him to win, with Fraser Hayden second and Martin Jones third.

In race two Mayger led on the first but again Ede worked the wind and tide to good effect. Mayger’s upwind speed paid out once more and he pulled out a good lead while Ede and Hayden swapped positions for second and third.

Race three had Mayger’s upwind speed again giving him the lead, but Hayden masterfully worked the inside track to hold the lead at the finish line. Mayger and Tim Lewis came a close second and third respectively.

Overall winner of the day was Mayger, with Hayden second and Ede third.

SETTING SAIL

by Mike Wigmore, rear commodore sailing, Itchenor SC

It has been a busy few weeks for Itchenor Sailing Club members.

Forty five of our classic keelboats made the passage west to Cowes and competed in Cowes Classics Week. It was a week of mixed weather with one day with too much wind and another with too little.

In between, the variable winds and strong Solent tides challenged the competitors. Ashore things were much easier – after racing turn up for tea and cakes, then sponsored drinks followed by a dinner somewhere in Cowes.

But back to the racing; our Swallow fleet enjoyed some close racing. In the six races possible, Harry and Prue Roome’s Skua scored three first places, my boat Gwaihir two and International 14 maestro Andy Fitzgerald one in John Perry’s Swift.

Just to shake up the top three, Charles Prescot in Cockersootie had two podium places and Jeremy Sibthorp in Osprey one. Skua was the overall victor.

Things were somewhat simpler in the Sunbeams with Roger Wickens’ Danny taking first spot in three of the four races sailed and the series. The 15 XODs from Itchenor joined a fleet of 37 from around the south coast for five highly competitive races.

Each of the five races was won by a different boat with Itchenor crews winning four. The overall prize went to Max Crowe from Lymington.

David Palmer’s Princess Jalina only needed a fifth place or better in the last race to take the series but found that being only two up that the increasing breeze was too much and had to settle for a very creditable second place.

Cowes Week has just finished with mixed fortunes for Itchenor sailors. The Sunbeams had an uncharacteristic small fleet which was won by Julian Hawe sailing Melody took overall honours.

The 14 Itchenor XODs scored consistently well enough to secure the team prize for the ninth year running but the coveted Captain’s Cup for the series winner was won outside the Itchenor fleet for the first time for ten years – by Hamble’s Simon Russell.

At home our club has been taken over by the annual Junior Fortnight, a fabulous two weeks of racing and social events attended by more than 220 young sailors plus their parents and grandparents.

With racing both morning and afternoon for Mirrors, Fevas, International 420s, Toppers and Lasers, there was plenty of activity in the wonderful surroundings of Chichester Harbour.

To ring the changes, this week we have welcomed more than 40 classic 12 sq m Sharpies from around Europe for their European Championships.