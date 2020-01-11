Kelly, Wingate and Collins enjoy Bognor darts league's knockout night

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League divisional singles knockouts took place at Newtown Social Club with 52 players taking part over three divisions.

For division three there were 16 taking part. In the semi-finals Gary English (Old Barn) lost 2-1 to Nick Kelly (Chi Snooker Club ‘B’) and Kelly’s teammate Dan Sapio removed Mark Wingate (Newtown Clubbers) with a 2-1 win.

Division two's finalists

The all-Chi Snooker Club B final began with a Sapio ton, then he hit another and double top to go 1-0 up. Leg two was close game with Sapio hitting the double again to go 2-0 up.

In leg three Sapio started well but Kelly closed the gap and hit double top for an 80 out-shot. In leg four Sapio hit two tons, but Kelly won to take it to the final leg.

The decider brought a ton from Kelly, and with both players on a finish, Kelly hit double 18 to complete a superb comeback, taking the match 3-2 and the division three title.

For division two, 21 were involved.

The division three finalists

The semi-finals featured Rob Tite (Friary ‘D’) losing 2-1 to Dave Wingate (Royal Oak) and Rob Rice (Chi Snooker Club ‘A’) going down 2-0 to Ashley Clements (Royal Oak).

In the final Clements won the bullseye but two tons from Wingate helped him to the first leg.

In leg two Wingate again hit two ton-plus scores to take it. Clements picked up in th third hitting 83, 95, 133 & 73, eventually taking the leg, despite Wingate hitting three straight tons.

In leg four a ton from Clements helped him take it to the last leg. Wingate hit three more tons in the last leg, but still allowed Clements to catch up. But finally Wingate won 3-2 to claim the division two title.

In division one 15 players stepped up to the oche. The semi-finals brought wins for Richard Ragless (Friary ‘Z’), 2-0 versus Karl Wingate (Lamb Nomads), and Rob Collins (Friary ‘Z’), 2-0 against teammate Dave Owens.

The final opened with Collins notching a ton and 140. Ragless hit 140 but missed double top for a 120 out-shot. But a miss from Collins let Ragless have another go to take the leg.

Collins started leg two with 140 and two tons, but a 180 from Ragless followed by a ton left it close. Collins took the leg in 17 darts.

In leg three Collins started with a 180, but Ragless followed with 140. Collins eventually took the leg.

Leg four had a slower start, but both players hit 140s near the end. But another 180 from Collins, his sixth of the night, left him with 40 which he hit in one dart to take the leg in 13 darts, the match 3-1 and the division one title.