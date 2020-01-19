Kidd and Tood take Bognor darts title

The Bognor Friday Night Benevolent League’s Sandy Carter Mixed Pairs knockout was held at Newtown Social Club.

With 64 players taking part the event was only four players short of the record set six years ago.

In round one there were 180s from Karl Wingate (Lamb Nomads) and Richard Pennells (Richmond Resurrected), but only Pennells got through to round two.

In the first semi-final Pennells and Tracey King took on the Summer League Mixed Pairs champions Hayley and Tony Phillips (Hunston Hares).

Despite Pennells having hit his second 180 in the previous round, Tony Phillips was also on form after having hit a 156 out-shot during the night, and his scoring was enough to help get them to the final.

The second semi-final pitched reigning champions Rachel and Adam Hall (Aldingbourne Mavericks), against Trish Kidd and Ben Todd (Railway Sleepers), but it didn’t go well for the champs and they lost 2-0 to Kidd and Todd.

The first leg of the final brought a ton and 140 each from Tony Phillips and Kidd, but it was Todd who hit the double first.

In leg two Tony Phillips hit the only ton and the double to take the match to 1-1.

Leg three featured a ton from Hayley Phillips and a 140 from Tony Phillips, but they missed their doubles, giving Kidd a shot at double top for a 120 out-shot, and eventually Todd took the leg.

In leg four the bigger scores were from the Phillipses, but Tony missed double top for a 113 out-shot. Todd hit 137 to leave a finish for Kidd, and she needed all three darts, but she hit the finish, taking the leg and the match 3-1, and the Sandy Carter Mixed Pairs title for her and Todd.