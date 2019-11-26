Kovalev and Everett-Jorden shine at Chichester tennis tournament

Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club staged an LTA south-east 14-and-under boys’ matchplay tournament.

The grade six event was held in the club’s indoor tennis facility. All matches were played using a round-robin draw format and Fast4Tennis scoring (best of three sets).

There were some close, competitive matches played in an excellent, respectful manner.

Ethan Kovalev from Hampshire was one of the standout performers, winning all three of his matches in the 10.2 group. Frank Everett-Jorden, Hampshire, won both his matches in the 9.2 group.

Being a grade six matchplay event means players are up against someone of the same rating which gives them an opportunity to gain valuable experience against someone of a similar standard.