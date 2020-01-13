Major change announced in running of popular Chichester Half Marathon

Chichester charity Children On The Edge are stepping down from their role as joint organisers of the city's popular Half Marathon - but runners are being reassured: The race carries on as usual.

After the 2019 Chichester Half Marathon boasted its highest registration numbers to date; co-organisers Children on the Edge will be stepping out on a high, passing full responsibility for the management of the event to their partners, Everyone Active.

Children on the Edge revived the annual running event in 2012 together with Chichester District Council (latterly Everyone Active) and have continued to grow the race ever since, with profits going to their work with marginalised children around the world.

Ben Wilkes, the charity’s Executive Director says: “It’s been a privilege to revive this much-loved event and to see it become increasingly popular on the Chichester calendar over the last eight years.”

Entering its 30th year in 2020, Children on the Edge now supports over 10,000 refugee children with a small staff team based in Chichester.

Wilkes adds: “We’ve been delighted at the high numbers, but as a small charity we feel that the time is right to pass the baton to Everyone Active, enabling us to focus on recruiting charity runners and invest more time in meeting the growing need we are seeing in the areas where we work."

Having partnered with Children on the Edge to deliver the event for the last few years, Everyone Active is well versed in the organisation of the Chichester Half.

The multi terrain event sits comfortably in the collection of large-scale sporting events they deliver in the area throughout the year, including the Midhurst Ramble Sportive and Nature’s Way Foods Chichester Triathlon Series.

Stuart Mills, Contract Manager for Everyone Active says: “It has been great to work alongside Children on the Edge for so many years, supporting such a worthy cause and delivering one of the most popular local running events.

"We are excited for the future of the event and all set to make the 2020 Chichester Half the best race yet. This city and its surrounds offer an incredible backdrop to getting active and the multi terrain Chichester Half event is one of the best ways to enjoy it."

The 2020 Chichester Half Marathon is set to take place on Sunday, October 4 and early bird entry offers will be launched soon. Runners can find out more and register their interest at: www.everyoneactive.com/news/chichester-half-marathon-2020/

Children on the Edge makes a difference for thousands of marginalised children, living on the edge of their societies around the world.

It partners with local communities to create safe, child friendly environments, where children are supported to realise their rights through the generation of hope, life, colour and fun.

Everyone Active is the longest-established leisure contractor in the UK, having been founded in 1987. Their mission is to encourage everyone they come into contact with to participate in at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity, either in one of their centres or via online training, five times per week.