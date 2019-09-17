Marvellous Maisie takes equestrian victory at Weston Lawns

Weston Lawns in Bulkington, Warwickshire, was the venue for another of this year’s Connolly’s Red Mills Senior Newcomers equestrian event – and Chichester’s Maisie Drea fought off an enormous field of competitors to take the victory.

With a large starting field of 128 combinations, course designer Stephen Williams had an almighty task on his hands to produce a testing track to whittle the field down for the second round.

He succeeded in doing so as ten combinations went on to reach the final round and battle it out to gain one of two qualifying tickets available for the championship final held during Horse of the Year Show at the NEC in October.

Drea navigated the six-year-old British-bred mare Caro Z III, owned by Barry Drea, round the track in textbook fashion using the mare’s naturally quick and nippy ability to post a winning time of 44.44 seconds. That left Alex Thompson to pick up the second ticket on offer with Wendy Broughton’s Temple Bruer Amie, a nine-year-old British-bred mare, crossing the finish line in 46.02 seconds.

The top two combinations secured their place in the championship final at Horse of the Year Show and the top five took home the chance to compete in the senior newcomers masters at the British Showjumping National Championships.

The Horse of the Year Show will take place from October 2 to 6 at Birmingham’s NEC.