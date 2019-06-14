Outsiders help Goodwood racegoers get set for Gorgon City

It was a night for outsiders as the sun came out for the second of Goodwood's Three Friday Nights.

There were 33/1 and 16/1 winners of two of the opening three races of the card - music to the ears of anyone who backed them ahead of the night's finale, a DJ set by Gorgon City, making their second appearance at one of Goodwood's TFN events.

And there was a double later in the programme for jockey Josephine Gordon and trainer Ralph Beckett.

The first surprise result of the night came in the Sir Eric Parker Memorial Median Auction Maiden Fillies' Stakes, taken by 33/1 chance Show Me Heaven for trainer Bill Turner and jockey Kieran O'Neill.

And it was a 16/1 starting price for the next winner - Paddy's Motorbike, guided home with plenty to spare by Liam keniry for Nigel Twiston-Davies in the AD Mechanical Handicap.

Aperitif, trained by Michael Bell, was another relative outsider to claim victory - coming in at 12/1 under Jamie Spencer in the Bespoke Properties Fillies' Handicap.

Connections of 33/1 winner Show Me Heaven in the winner's enclosure

Racing began with the Now TV Apprentice Handicap going to 9/2 shot Edmond Dantes, another Goodwood victor for Pulborough trainer David Menuisier, this with Pierre-Louis Jamin in the saddle.

The Coates & Seely Fillies' Handicap resulted in a comfortable four-and-a-half length win for Gordon on Chartered (3/1), trained by Beckett, who is having a pretty good season on the Downs.

The last, the Now TV Maiden Stakes, went to Gordon and Beckett again with Hereby, the 6/4 joint favourite, triumphing by two lengths.

Then it was time for the horses to be hastily taken away and the winner's enclosure and parade ring to be turned into a dancefloor - and for Gorgon City to take centre stage.

The TFN series ends next week - June 21 - with Disciples plus R3wire & Varski providing the post-racing tunes.

