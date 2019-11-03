Paris is next stop for Neve and Caroline after national championship success

The magnificent Neve VIP and international Grand Prix dressage rider Caroline Eaton stormed to a national victory at the MCI UK championship for Iberian horses.

Their win was by a margin of more than 12 per cent, meaning the partnership are the highest performing and most successful combination of rider with Lusitano horse in the UK at the moment.

They have now been selected for Team GB and have their sights firmly fixed on the European MCI championships in Paris.

Eaton has owned the Lusitano stallion for three years and they have been enjoying a very successful year, regularly competing Grand Prix level at high-profile shows in the UK , also taking reserve champion at the Dressage Masters Big Tour championship at Hickstead in July.

Eaton said: “Neve and I really enjoy the freestyle to music element of the competition – it gives us a chance to really show our highlights and expression in front of the judges who often comment highly on the harmony between the horse and rider where we usually pick up a lot of marks.

“This is very pleasing as at the highest level in dressage. I realise that all of the hard work and commitment to detail day in and day out reaps the rewards when it really matters.”