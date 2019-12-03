Peake strikes table tennis gold for England

Chichester’s Lois Peake won double gold for England at the table tennis home countries international championship in Douglas, Isle of Man.

As well as the host nation, England took on Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Jersey and Guernsey in team and individual events for men and women in Senior, Junior and Cadet age groups.

Peake was in unbeatable form throughout, first partnering with Evie Collier to take the senior women’s team gold, winning every match 5-0, and then adding individual gold – beating her team-mate in the final.

In all, England won 14 medals, seven of them gold.