Racegoers say Goodwood is best big racecourse in south

Goodwood Racecourse has been given a vote of confidence by the people who matter.

It has been crowned best large racecourse in the south by the Racegoers Club, the official supporters’ club for British racing fans.

The team at Goodwood Racecourse have been presented with a commemorative plaque to celebrate their regional win in the Racegoers Club Racecourse of the Year competition.

The award, voted for by members of the Racegoers Club, celebrates the best of British racing.

One club member said of Goodwood: “This is the 53rd racecourse I have visited and one I will be putting right at the top of my list to revisit! The facilities are excellent and the staff friendly and helpful.”

Alex Eade, general manager of the racecourse, said: “Goodwood Racecourse are delighted to receive an award from the Racegoers Club and we look forward to welcoming many Club members during the Qatar Goodwood Festival.”

Matthew Jones from the Racegoers Club said: “It was an honour to attend day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival to make the presentation to the racecourse team and to celebrate their success.

“This is the second year in a row club members have voted Goodwood as their favourite large racecourse in the south, and with its picturesque setting, fantastic facilities and friendly staff it is easy to see why.”