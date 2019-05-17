Record numbers expected as Bognor Prom 10k turns 25

The 25th-anniversary running of the Bognor Prom 10k this Sunday is set to have a record field.

The 2,000 entry limit has been reached and organisers are confident that will mean the highest ever number of runners.

The 1.5km fun run for youngsters that precedes the race is also full.

Sunday morning’s 10k will take runners from West Park, along the prom, through Felpham and Summerley before making their way back along the prom to the finish line in Silverston Avenue.

It is organised by Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners with support from Bognor Hotham Rotary Club.

Jude Bazeley, race director, said: “We have pulled out all the stops this year as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Bognor Prom 10k. Runners can expect a great experience, a commemorative medal and a fantastic goody bag. Our race village will be a highlight with great concessions for runners and their families.”

This year brings the introduction of wheelchair competitors for the first time in its history.

As well as the main race, the fun run for young people will see some great changes. It will start on Silverston Avenue and enjoy similar benefits to the main race.

Bazeley said: “In previous years, the fun run has been on the fringes of the main event. The Bognor Prom 10k aims to encourage more young people to be part of this great event. As such, we want to make them feel that their taking part is as important.”

Last year’s men’s winner was Bernie Spannagl of Horsham Blue Star Harriers in 32min 46sec. The women’s race was won by Lucy Thravesof Chichester Runners in 38.07. There were 1,710 finishers last year.

See this website on race day for video reports and pictures – and next week’s Observer for a full list of finishers and their times.