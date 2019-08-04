Regatta fun at Dell Quay - report and slideshow

The 2019 Dell Quay SC Regatta took place in better weather conditions than have been experienced for this event over the past few years.

Bright sunshine greeted the contestants, which together with a manageable breeze, provided good racing in all classes.

Young sailors get stuck into the Dell Quay regatta / Picture by Chris Hatton

Principal race officer Mark Harper set up a course using fixed and inflatable racing marks, managing the racing from a committee boat and ably assisted by a small race team on and off the water.

The Solo class race had the largest turnout, which consisted of regular Dell Quay racers and one visitor from Itchenor Sailing Club. A quick start was achieved by Roger Puttock, Gordon Barclay and Rob Bellfield. However, Simon Verrall chased hard and after a lot of jockeying at the front took the lead into lap two, a position he refused to relinquish, taking a well-earned first place.

On the third and final lap Puttock, Bellfield and Barclay were so preoccupied with the race for second place that they forgot to sail around the ‘Kiln’ race mark. In a bizarre twist, this error opened the door for Stephen Holcroft and Dave Swift to take second and third places respectively.

Results in the other classes - Medium Handicap: 1st - Roger Francis and Lizzie Kies (Graduate), 2nd - Chris Wood (Streaker), 3rd Rob Corfield and Chris Campbell (RS400). Slow Handicap: 1st - Bruce Dupee (Topaz Uno), 2nd - Amy and Lucy Morley (Laser Pico).

Whilst racing was taking place in Dell Quay waters a fleet of keelboats arrived from Itchenor, providing a spectacular sight for both spectators and racers as these beautiful boats completed a series of races they had started at Itchenor.

Three classes of keelboats took part; National Swallow, Solent Sunbeam and XOD.

After an excellent Regatta tea all the winners and runners-up were presented with their prizes by DQSC commodore Sue Nash.

The commodore also took this opportunity to introduce the new stand-up paddle boards (SUP), recently acquired by the club for use by the members.

Club members were given a demonstration of paddle boarding by Lizzies Kies. Stand-up paddle boarding is just one of a number of alternative on-water activities offered by the club to broaden the choice for existing and prospective members.