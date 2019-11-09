Rogers and Robertson take Hillsdon honours ... Bognor edge it in Horsham

There's news from Chichester and Bognor in our latest round-uo from around the local squash courts.

The annual Russell Hillsdon handicap tournament took place at Chichester Racquets & Fitness Club.

This event traditionally opens the squash season and each competitor is given a handicap score.

All matches were best of three games, each played to 15 points. It soon became clear Toby Henshaw was the man to beat with his generous handicap of -5.

Henshaw was pushed hard by George Briance (-18) in the semi-final but made it through to the final.

Richard Rogers (-20) came through under the radar to reach the semi-finals with ease. He defeated Greg Jansz (-45) to reach the main final for the first time.

Rogers lost the first game to Henshaw but came back strongly to beat the hotly tipped favourite 15-10 in the decider.

The plate event was won by Katica Robertson, who beat former main event winner Jamie Allday 2-0.

The club host their veterans’ racketball championships throughout November.

* Bognor’s second team kept up their winning start to the season when they travelled to Horsham to play Bluecoats Sports in Sussex division three west, edging a 3-2 win.

Young Calum Porter was again at No5 for Bognor and he put up a great show against higher ranked Piers Chadwick, taking the first and third games before the home player won 13-15, 15-11, 7-15, 15-10, 15-8.

Then club captain Steve Carruthers made a really good comeback in the fourth string rubber against David Stanley. The Bluecoats player went two games ahead but Carruthers prevailed in the long third then levelled but Stanley recovered and took the deciding fifth to win

15-10, 15-11, 16-18, 11-15, 15-6.

But that was the last success for the home team. Bognor’s No3 Zoe Shardlow took on Lindsay Nutter in a close match, taking the first two games, dropping the third but making no mistake in the fourth to take the tie 15-8, 15-13, 13-15, 15-12.

In the second string encounter Bognor’s Jon Corke had yet another straight-games win when he beat Peter Dawson 15-5, 15-13, 15-6.

He was followed by ever improving No1 George Porter, who had an emphatic win over Mike Evans to secure the match and bonus points - score 15-7, 15-5, 15-5.

Bognor took 18 points to Bluecoats’ seven and are well placed in the league.

The first team were awarded a welcome 20 points from thier latest fixture when opponents Dunnings S & R from East Grinstead failed to

raise a team.

The next home match is on Friday, November 15 (7pm) when the seconds welcome West Worthing III to Hawthorn Road.

Visitors welcome - see bognorsquash.co.uk or from 01243 865462.