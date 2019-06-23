Sands of time shift quickly for Tone Zone athletes

Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners supported the Felpham Five, a five-mile race where 95 per cent of the time you’re running on sand.

This made conditions slightly harder for runners – with every step sinking into the wet sand, not to mention the heavy strong wind in the second half of the race.

Some 52 members of the club singed up.

Jack Penfold finished second overall after a hard battle with club-mate Callum Aldous. The pair were neck and neck for the final two miles of the race, before finishing second and third in times of 29:17 and 29:22.

Christo Ooshuizen finished fourth in a time of 29:43 with David Roe and Byron Kearns also in the top ten.

Jess Thomson was the first lady to cross the line in a time of 32:46, two minutes and 30 seconds ahead of Carolyn Stapely, who was the second lady overall.

Gary Smith and Donna Strowger had a little sprint finish and ended only two seconds apart, with Smith just edging the battle.

Lisa Joyce, Natalie Tribe, Marzena Sowinka, Kirstee Porter, Stephen Brown, Claire Baker and Ian Ashberry all broke the 45-minute barrier in the tough conditions.

In her first race for the club Susan Brigstock-Parker finished with fellow club runner Donna Vincent in 50 minutes. Crossing the line hand in hand were Lisa Broad, Sue Hayward, Sarah Ashberry and Beth Suter, all helping each other through the race to finish in 53:30.

Felpham Five, Tone Zone times - Jack Penfold 29.17; Callum Aldous 29.22; Christo Oosthuizen 29.43; David Rowe 31.25; Byron Kearns 31.33; Jess Thomson 32.46; Trev Strowger 33.14; Carolyn Stapely 34.56; Graham Hurren 36.06; Ian Bayely 36.19; Josey Faggetter 37.04; Neil Strudwick 37.23; Alan Coombs 37.34; Justin Geri 37.49; Gary Smith 38.18; Donna Strowger 38.20; Mark Fandell 38.42; Martin Playford 39.11; Peter Ramsdale 40.34; Lisa Joyce 40.48; Natalie Tribe 41.03; Marzena Sowinka 41.57; Kirstee Porter 42.22; Stephen Brown 43.49; Claire Baker 44.43; Ian Ashbery 44.34; Debbie Patching 45.30; Christopher Chapman 45.39; Paul Wells 46.01; Sarah Spurr 46.23; Sarah Baker-Brown 47.14; Bushka Skladanek 47.17; Alison Stead 47.55; Joanne Andrews 47.56; Leigh Paige 48.26; Lisa Wadey 48.55; Amander Shepheard 48.59; Lee Hayward 49.09; Nik Crisp 49.11; Chris Seaton 49.16; Charoll Seaton 49.16; Charlotte Seaton 49.25; Michelle Lloyd 49.59; Donna Vincent 50.00; Susan Brigstock-Parker 50.02; Bethany Suter 53.28; Sarah Ashbury 53.28; Lisa Broad 53.29; Susan Hayward 53.29; Rebecca Sleet 57.51; Jessican Stevens 59.40; Eleanor Radford 1:07:55; Nicola Baglee 1.20.32.