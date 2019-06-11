Shani's a stunner on Goodwood's family day

A 20/1 victory for Shani in a selling race for two-year-olds was one of the highlights of Goodwood's family race day.

PJ McDonald guided the prospect first past the post in the Incubex Wellchild Selling Stakes for trainer David Evans, beating five better-priced rivals in the process.

Shani and PJ McDonald on the way to victory / Picture by Malcolm Wells

A good afternoon's racing, on a day when families were encouraged to look behind the scenes and meet the people (and horses) who help make a race meeting tick, also featured a third win inside 48 hours at the track for rising star of the saddle Oisin Murphy.

He rode a double at the opening Three Friday Nights fixture and was in the winner's enclosure again after taking the final race, the Confidence To Care Handicap, on the 4/1 favourite Sir Busker for Angmering trainer William Knight.

Racing on Sunday afternoon, on front of a crowd of around 10,000, began with James Doyle and William Haggas teaming up for glory in the Infiniti Q30 Handicap with 7/1 chance Beauty Filly.

The Bennington Family Handicap went to Rake's Progess (4/1) for jockey David Egan and trainer Heather Main, while the R L Austen Diamond Handicap went to Nuits St George's (3/1), ridden by Sean Levey for David Menuisier.

The Ed Chamberlin Classic Golf Day Handicap - named in honour of an event the ITV Racing frontman is staging soon - was won by Sean Davis on 15/2 contender Pennsylvania Dutch, trained by Kevin Ryan, and the Wellchild Fillies' Novice Stakes was another Goodwood winner for trainer John Gosden, as Rab Havlin rode Litigous (7/1) to the victory.

Sunday’s fixture was in support of WellChild, with the racecourse a flurry of fairground activities, from a traditional carousel and helter-skelter to a balloon modeller and magician. Youngsters were able to meet the racehorse and see how a racecourse works.

Next up at Goodwood it's part two of the Three Friday Nights series this week (June 14) with Gorgon City's DJ set following a six-race card that starts at 6.05. Both the remaining TFN fixtures - the last of which is on June 21 - are heading for sell-outs.