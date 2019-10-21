Share in racehorse can be a thrilling experience at Goodwood

If you haven’t sorted a Christmas present for a loved one, have you considered buying them a share in a racehorse?

The Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group (GROG) has announced the launch of a 27th ownership syndicate with the familiar red and yellow silks set to be seen during another stellar year on British racecourses.

With over £700,000 in prize money distributed to members since its inception, this is a unique opportunity to gain exceptional access to the sport of horse racing, whether new to racing or a diehard enthusiast.

Members of GROG can enjoy many benefits such as; breakfast on the gallops, an exclusive facility at Goodwood Racecourse when racing is on, six complimentary social events during the season, exclusive newsletters and regular updates.

A much-anticipated trip to Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Baden-Baden will top a truly fascinating money-can’t-buy experience.

Following the success of horses such as Goodwood Mirage and Goodwood Zodiac, the shared ownership group features an exciting new horse which will go into training with the West Sussex-based William Knight at the picturesque Angmering Park.

Lord William Gordon-Lennox, patron of GROG, said: “The Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group is a great way to meet like-minded people

and offers an incredible amount of thrill and excitement.

“My grandfather, the 10th Duke of Richmond and Gordon, instilled in me a love of horses and a passion for racing, and I look forward to sharing the journey of racehorse ownership with members.”

Membership costs £1,200 and lasts for two years, covering the 2020 and 2021 seasons. For more information on an opportunity not to be missed, please contact Gail Brown, Racing Manager of GROG, on 07860 361444.

Alternatively, you can visit the website at Goodwood.com/grog. Membership will close on December 25.