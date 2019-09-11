Sheehan and Snowden have fun at Fontwell - and so do plenty of families

Fontwell hosted a seven-race National Hunt card on Sunday as the course welcomed a big crowd for its family fun day.

Two pony races preceded the card and the day’s Dino Discovery theme made it a great day out for children.

On a good day for favourite-backers, it was a successful meeting for Gavin Sheehan, who bagged a double.

Isabel Williams notched her first winner as a conditional jockey in the Download The Star Sports App Now Conditional Jockeys’ Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

She gave 6/5 favourite Skewiff a patient ride to pip long-time-leader Prettylittlething to the post by 1½ lengths for father Evan Williams.

Olly Murphy’s 5/1-shot Zeb Spirit made all under Sheehan in the Starsports.bet Juvenile Hurdle – winning by 2½ lengths.

Pointed And Sharp took the Read Silvestre De Sousa’s Exclusive Blog Starsportsbet.co.uk Handicap Chase as the 4/6 favourite for Philip Hobbs under Michael Nolan.

Jamie Snowden started the day as Fontwell’s leading trainer and Chapmanshype struck for him in The Download The Star Sports App Now Handicap Hurdle, steered to victory by Sheehan on the 3/1 joint favourite.

The Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Novices’ Hurdle was won by Oliver Sherwood’s Archimento (7/4 fav) under Leighton Aspell.

Downloadtheapp completed a hat-trick in the First For Industry Jobs Visit starrecruitment.bet Handicap Chase. The 11/10 shot was ridden by Brendan Powell for David Bridgwater.

The Matthew Kemp Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race went to Paige Fuller and Chris Down with 8/1-shot Shantou Sunset.

There will now be a short break at Fontwell before the two-day Oktoberfest meeting, on Friday 4 and Saturday 5.