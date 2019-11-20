Social media efforts win national award for Goodwood Racecourse

Goodwood Racecourse has won a leading national award.

It was crowned winner of the highly competitive Digital and Social Media Excellence prize at the tenth annual RCA Showcase and Awards.

On a sparkling awards night at Hamilton Racecourse in Scotland, there were 15 awards handed out by Love Island star Chris Hughes.

For the second year running, the Digital and Social Media Excellence Award was won by Goodwood, who worked with seven influencers across the season to engage a younger demographic and reach new racegoers. Judges were delighted by the stories generated, which helped drive awareness and ticket sales.

Goodwood also submitted work in the Diversity and Inclusion category, highlighting the success of the Magnolia Cup campaign that ended in Khadijah Mellah becoming the first jockey to ride a winner in the UK wearing a hijab, reaching 7.3 billion people in the press and on social media round the globe.

Goodwood was also a finalist for Operational Excellence thanks to the stylish Earl’s Lawn and an Ibiza-styled new space On the Roof, which was well received.

Adam Waterworth, mana-ging director of sport at Goodwood, said: “We’re delighted to have been awarded the Digital and Social Media Excellence Award at the RCA Showcase Awards.

“Social media has become a huge platform for building awareness of the brand and the team have worked hard using influencers who are authentic but help showcase some of the incredible racing, fashion and events we host.”

Tickets have gone on sale for the 2020 season at Goodwood with early-bird prices available.

Opening Saturday is on May 2. For the full fixture list and ticket offers, visit goodwood.com or call the ticket office on 01243 755055.