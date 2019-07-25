Specsavers Sussex School Games 2019 official event video released - watch it here

The Specsavers Sussex School Games 2019 official event highlights video is now available for you to watch, replay and share.

You can reminisce about the exciting ‘mini-Olympics and Paralympics,’ in its eighth year, which took place at the K2 Crawley, on Wednesday 26 June 2019, by watching the youtube video below.

More than 1000 young people, aged 7-16 years old, from 119 teams across the county, participated across 14 different sports including Athletics, Gymnastics and Stoolball - the only event of its size for school children in Sussex.

The aim of the fantastic annual event is to provide an inclusive sporting opportunity for young people to be involved in a range of sports and enjoy a meaningful experience, whatever their ability.

It gives young people the opportunity to represent their school and be proud of their achievements while creating happy memories and experiences they can share with their families.

The video was filmed and produced by Witness BTN.