Sun shines and silverware is won by Bognor tennis aces

Bognor Lawn Tennis Club held their finals day and the sun shone all day, during which eight finals were played with some top class tennis on view for the large crowd.

The men’s singles was won by Oli Callingham, the ladies’ singles by Louise West. The ladies’ doubles went to Jean Mugleston and Maree Loversidge, mixed doubles to Oli and Tracey Callingham, vets doubles to Jean Mugleston and Paul May, with the draw for partners event going to Malcolm Ridley and Rob Goody. The over-50s’ men’s singles were won by Gary Leadston.

The men's doubles champs

The best match of the day was the men’s doubles final eventually had Rick West and Cyril Penn coming through in a very tight three-set victory, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Afterwards a barbecue supper was laid on by hard-working members.