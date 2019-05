Six Chichester-based players have represented Sussex in this year’s rugby county championship.

Harry Seaman, Ben Polhill and Joe Woods, who play for Chichester RFC, Ross Millar of the University of Chichester, and Matt Maclagan and Callum Gibson, who play for both the club and the uni, were all involved.

Sussex beat Essex 47-3 but lost to 54-24 against Somerset in Taunton.

