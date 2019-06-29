Teenager Will is star of show as polo's June silverware is won at Cowdray Park

The final of the June four-goal tournament at Cowdray Park attracted a sizeable crowd and it was a delight to see such a young team resoundingly take the honours – with the star of the show, Will Harper, still only 17.

Eight teams entered the competition with Sea Breeze facing Connect 44/Madams Farm in the final.

Playing alongside Sea Breeze’s young patron Wilf Fine were 16-year-old Alfie Hyde (one goal) at No2, Harper (two goals) at three and 21-year-old Angus Rowan-Hamilton (one goal) at back.

James Rogerson’s Connect 44/Madams Farm team comprised his son Nicholas Rogerson (no goals) at No1, Jack Taylor (one goal) at two, Nick Johnson (three goals) at three and patron Rogerson (no goals) at back.

In a lively match played at the Lawns grounds at Midhurst, the opening goal for Sea Breeze came from Harper, soon answered by Johnson for Connect 44/Madams Farm, the first chukka ending at 1-1.

In chukka two a 30-yard penalty awarded to Connect 4/Madams Farm saw Johnson give Rogerson’s side the lead but Harper equalised at 2-2 and the second chukka ended without further score.

After half-time, Rogerson put Connect 4/Madams Farm into the lead again, once again answered by Harper and chukka three closed at 3-3.

The final chukka saw exciting play by the whole Sea Breeze side with a goal apiece from Rowan-Hamilton, Harper and Hyde. With no replies from Connect 44/Madams Farm, Sea Breeze won 6-3.

John Fisher, in the UK visiting family and friends, was invited to present the cup and prizes, his nephew Hyde being a member of the winning Sea Breeze side.

Fisher started playing polo at local Pony Club and became a professional player at Cowdray Park; he is now director of stable operations and polo manager at Tianjin Metropolitan Polo Club in China.

* The King Power Gold Cup for the British open polo championship – in effect the Wimbledon of the polo world - is under way this week and this weekend brings four matches in the tournament.

On Saturday Scone Polo (winners of the recent Queen’s Cup at Guards) take on Monterosso while Spencer McCarthy’s Emlor faces VS King Power, three-time winners of the Gold Cup.

On Sunday, Cowdray expects large crowds for its Midhurst Town Cup day when the main match of the day is Dubai versus La Indiana.

With just £5 entry (under-12s free), this is a spectacular day out for local families, with entertainment, bars, food and children’s funfair. Parking is free.