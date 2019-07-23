Tennis open day serves up new members at West Sussex club

Aldingbourne Tennis Club held a very successful open day.

Thanks went to sponsors Nature Valley Energy Bars, Oaka Books for Dyslexics, JW Sports of Bognor and Game, Set and Match of Chichester and the club signed up 21 new members on the day and since the event has welcomed even more members.

Professional coach Colin Piper from Smash Tennis UK was on hand throughout the day giving helpful tips and advice on how to continue playing the great game of tennis.

Aldingbourne Tennis Club’s courts are situated off Olivers Meadow, in Westergate. The club have drop-in and play sessions throughout the week and Smash Tennis UK run junior tennis sessions on Saturday mornings.

There will be three-day junior tennis camps during the summer holidays and in September a cardio tennis fitness session will start on Wednesday mornings – open to non-members.

The club also promotes pickleball – a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis, Pickleball is suitable for all ages and abilities – easy to learn and great fun to play.

For more information see www.aldingbournetennisclub.com or contact club secretary Linda Fromant on 07810 618843.