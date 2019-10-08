Thousands enjoy Fontwell's Okoberfest fun

More than 6,000 racegoers packed into Fontwell Park over two afternoons as the track staged its annual Oktoberfest.

Racing on Friday and Saturday complemented by Bavarain-themed fun including food, drink and live music.

Botox Has took the Glanvilles Damant Juvenile Hurdle / Picture by Connors for Fontwell

Paul Ellison, Fontwell’s executive director, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate the start of our jumps season at Fontwell.

“The Oktoberfest atmosphere was electric and it was great to see so many local racegoers here enjoying themselves and the thrilling racing on offer.

"The course is looking in excellent condition ready for rest of the season.”

On Friday Tom Cannon and Chris Gordon land a quickfire double as winning proved to be in the blood.

The Visit attheraces.com Beginners' Chase was won by Tommy Rapper / Picture by Connors for Fontwell

Doing Fine landed the James Todd Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Steeple Chase by a comfortable eight lengths. Philip Donovan had to work hard in the saddle, but the Neil Mulholland-trained 11-year-old asserted his dominance up the run-in at 7/2.

Joshua Moore made all the running in the Glanvilles Damant Juvenile Hurdle on board Botox Has. The Gary Moore-trained 6/4 joint favourite surged to an 18-length victory.

Continuing with the family theme, Dan and Harry Skelton’s partnership with Tommy Rapper was also a winning one as the 11/10 favourite won the Visit Attheraces.com Beginners’ Steeple Chase.

It was second again for Colin Tizzard as 9/4 favourite Empreinte Reconce was denied a hat-trick by 1½ lengths in the James Todd & Co Handicap Hurdle. It was Cannon who steered Gordon’s Harefield to their first victory of the day at 25/1.

Harefield and Tom Cannon won the James Todd & Co Handicap Hurdle / Picture by Connors for Fontwell

In the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Steeple Chase.,Mellow Ben made it two in a row for Cannon and Gordon. The 3½-length winner returned at 4/1.

Closing day one was the James Todd & Co Ltd Handicap Hurdle and this was another family affair as Lucy Gardner rode 13/8 favourite Tea Time Fred to a seven-length success over Cannon and Gordon’s Ramore Will for her mother Susan Gardner.

Saturday brought more success for the Moores and Cannon and Gordon and a double for trainer Philip Hobbs.

The Moores triumphed with Neff, a 16/1 winner of the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Novices’ Hurdle, while Cannon and Gordon were in luck with Baddesley in the Goodwin Racing Phone Betting 08000 421321 Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Mellow Ben and connections after winning the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase / Picture by Connors for Fontwell

Hobbs scored with 3/1 starter Pointed And Sharp in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novices’ Handicap Chase and Master work (2/1) in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Chase.

We tipped four winners over the two days on this website.

Keep checking the site for all the Fontwell and Goodwood updates