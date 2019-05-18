Tone Zone Runners cleared for take-off at Gatwick

A handful of races for Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners included the Gatwick Half Marathon, held on a lovely course.

Tom Howell was the first to finish from Tone Zone members in 1hr 33min. Chris Gallagher was at home as he works from Gatwick and he finished in 1:37.

Mark Williamson knew his way around and finished in a PB time of 1:37:51. It was a good day for the Williamsons, as the other PB of the day came from Mark’s wife Jackie in 1:50.

Carl Bryant and Andrew Miles ran the race together in a respectable time following a recent marathon to finish in 1:52.

Donna Vincent and Lucy Brand ran the Run to Music Half Marathon in Brighton. They ran together and finished in 2:25.

In France were Grace and Derek Natoli, running the Blaye 10k. Grace finished in 56:14 and Derek 57:55.

Tony Holcombe was running another marathon, the Arun River event, recording a time of 4:52.

Michelle Maxim was running at the Pulborough Vineyard event, running eight miles in total and not being tempted by any of the wine on route. Maxim finished in 1:52.

Results: Gatwick Half Marathon - Tom Howell 1.33.14; Chris Gallagher 1.37.10; Mark Williamson 1.37.51 PB; Jackie Williamson 1.50.52 PB; Carl Bryant 1.52.18; Andrew Miles 1.52.18. Run to Music Half Marathon - Donna Vincent 2.25.57; Lucy Brand 2.26.01; Blaye 10k - Grace Natoli 56.14;

Derek Natoli 57.55. Arun River Marathon - Tony Holcombe 4.52.16. Pulborough Vineyard - Michelle Maxim 1.52.18.

