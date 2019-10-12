Triathlon ace Harry helps team to European relay title

Harry Leleu has won a European triathlon title at the ETU U23 Elite European Championships in Valencia.

After a huge storm the Chichester star’s race was shortened from Olympic distance to sprint distance (750m swim, 20k bike, 5k run) which does not suit him as well as the longer version.

The race took place in windy and overcast conditions. Leleu had a good swim and was the first UK competitor out of the water in about 20th position.

The Chichester Runners member and team-mate Ben Dijkstra worked well in a second pack on the bike.

One large bike pack consisting of about 30 came into transition two and Leleu entered the run in a pack of about 15 which split up as it returned into the headwind. Leleu picked off a few rivals and finished in a good 12th spot.

The following day brought the U23 elite mixed relay. Leleu had been selected to form part of the team with Dijkstra, Sophie Alden and Bronwen Owen.

Leleu was on the last leg and it was very tight until Dijkstra went on the second leg and gained a ten-second lead. Owen stayed ahead and handed to Leleu.

A German rival managed to close a very small gap to him and it resulted in an excellent sprint finish down the last 200m of the straight to the finish.

Leleu pulled away to take the win and the team were crowned U23 European mixed relay elite champions.