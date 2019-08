There’s been more European success for members of Chichester Westgate Triathlon Club.

Ned Potter (17) travelled to Romania and won bronze at the 2019 Targu Mures European Duathlon Championships in the 16-19 age group sprint.

Ned Potter

Steve O’Grady successfully completed the Challenge Roth (long distance course) in Germany. He crossed the finish line in a time of 14:43:34.