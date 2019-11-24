Twickeham hopes dashed for Bognor's young rugby stars

Bognor RFC Colts Academy’s Twickenham dream was ended by the powerful Hampshire champions Havant.

Bognor gave as good as they got in a physical game but just didn’t execute in the game’s big moments.

The Purples travelled to Petersfield for a friendly and were beaten for the first time this season by a side two leagues higher despite some fantastic performances led by MoM Harry Smith and No8 Charlie Jays.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the academy as they found out later their success at the end of the half-league season.

The greens were crowned champions of their league while the purples ended runners-up despite ending unbeaten.

The academy hope this won’t be the last silverware they collect this season as they turn their sights to the Sussex and Hampshire cups. The Academy take a break from match action this weekend and visit Gosport on December 1.