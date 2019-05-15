Val is latest Chichester ace - and spring's sprung for seniors

Val Edwards became the fourth Chichester lady member to score a hole in one when she triumphed on the fourth on the Cathedral course. This means a Chi lady has scored an ace in each of the first four months of the year.

Sang Porter and Kathy Donohoe represented the club in the County Scratch Foursomes at Worthing and were eventually beaten by Bognor having played some excellent golf. They got through to the second round of the London Foursomes and are through to the third round of the Daily Mail Foursomes, having beaten Ham Manor and Hill Barn.

In the Morrice foursomes Chichester enjoyed a good win over Ham Manor and will play Pyecombe in the next round. The team members were Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball, Lisa Mitchelmore, Mary-Lou Litton, Caroline Hawkes and Bev Seymour

Chichester’s divisional teams have made a good start to the match season, all winning their first matches.

The division-one team played Bognor at home and won 4.5-2.5. Team members were Sang Porter, Kathy Donohoe, Lisa Mitchelmore, Rachel Greenland, Jennifer Sherwood, Helen Ball and Caroline Hawkes

The division-two team played The Dyke at home and won 6-1. The team members were Lisa Jackson, Bev Seymour, Fiona Walsh, Linda Eaton, Heddie Straw, Jo Talbot and Nicky Eastland.

The division-three side visited Sweetwoods and won 4-3. The team members were Rachael Huthinson, Lyn Plowman, Marilyn Forward, Pauline Beale, Sue Ward, Terry Payne and Val Swain

Other results: Yellow Ball Singles -Tower: 1 Elaine Fell 38; 2 Treyn Haynes 38; 3 Elaine Dyer 15. Wwwdot (Round 1) 5 clubs and putter: 1 Mary-Lou Litton 38, 2 Judith Whittaker 36; 3 Tricia Robertson 34. Qualifying Stableford - 1 Vena Lee 27, 2 Val Swain 25; 3 Wendy Jeffery 25. Medal: 1 Lisa Mitchelmore 79, 2 Kathy Donohoe 80; 3 Mary-Lou Litton 81. Bowmaker - 1 Lisa Jackson, Nicky Eastland, Heddie Straw 67; 2 Sue Ward, Sue Bond, Angela Perkins 62. Three Blind Mice and Fat Cat - 1 Carol Stride 39, 2 Jacquie Ovington 37, 3 Maureen Selway 37.

Chichester vets’ Spring Trophy was accompanied by breezy showers. Some 49 entrants took part in the medal competition with prizes awarded to the top five. There were prizes for nearest the pin on all the par-three holes.

Only two shots separated the prizewinners. Micky Mould returned to the clubhouse with a nett 71 thinking he may be in with a chance of winning, only to see Norman Moore, who produced eight pars, and Rob Arcus, who birdied the third, match his nett score.

All were pipped for the top two positions by Graham Probert and Mike Beer. Graham, who along with John Styles had the lowest scratch score for the round, had nett 70. But it was Mike Beer, a long-serving member of the vets, who picked up the Spring Trophy with nett 69.

The threat of showers gave way to spring sunshine as Chichester vets entertained Blacknest GC. Captain George Bell led from the front and with Chris Penny won the opening game 6&4.

Good wins were also recorded by Bev Shrives-Wrist and Jim Robertson 5&4, Nigel Wood and Peter Green 5&3 and Roy Chandler and David Guest 3&1. Chichester ran out comfortable 5-1 winners, their fourth win of the season in five matches.

BOGNOR

Bognor seniors played in the popular Tregear competition, which involves using three clubs and a putter only. Winner this year was Trevor Till with 38 points, beating on countback Richard Hedge. Third was 2019 seniors captain Terry Kuhler with 34. Trevor and Richard have started the new season well after winning in a team event two weeks ago.

Some 24 Bognor seniors thoroughly enjoyed their bi-annual pilgrimage to Meon Valley Golf Club for two golf games and an overnight stay. The event was managed by Cliff Wills, the weather gorgeous for the time of year with the theme once again being the Ryder Cup, with 12 players representing each side.

For the first time in a very long time the USA won 7-5. Winner of the singles competition with a combined score of 66 points over the two days was Trevor Rich. The next get-together will be in September at Meon Valley.

Bognor juniors

Bognor junior Harry Malin won the prestigious Laddie Lucas Spoon, a golf tournament for boys and girls aged eight to 13. The Laddie Lucas Spoon is held annually at Prince’s in Kent in honour of Laddie. It is a bogey format competition. Justin Rose is a past winner.

Harry shot plus seven in very windy conditions to win by one shot.

* Bognor juniors had a busy Easter fortnight which saw teams away at different clubs, national competitions, county events and the Easter medal.

Max Wladdon made his club debut in a match against West Sussex, gaining his club red shirt.

Harry Malin and Harry Isham represented the club at the under-16 Midland golf championships at Hawstone Park GC, where both made the cut and finished sixth and 24th respectively.

Jake Stoneham played in the Faldo series at Royal Ashdown GC, making the cut and finishing within the top 40.

Bognor’s team of Thomas Hendrick, Charlie Maginess and Charlie Broggi finished fourth, just one point out of the prizes at Copthorne GC in the county-run Andy Beer competition.

Easter finished with the Mullenger Memorial Easter medal, an event kindly sponsored by Maureen Mullenger. The scoring was as superb as the weather, with seven players bettering their handicaps.

The winner of the trophy, winning both handicap and scratch on the day, was Harry Isham shooting an excellent 67 gross (nett 63). There was a four-way tie for second, all on 66, with Yasmin Hang playing in her first Bognor event coming out on top from Harry Malin and Lauren Ford on countback. The nearest the pin was won by Yasmin.

It was great to see two more girls in the section. Both are members at other clubs and intend to spread their time evenly depending on events. The day finished with Harry Isham making his winners’ speech after the presentation made by Sara Stoneham.

COWDRAY PARK

*Cowdray ladies played a full handicap medal for the Half Century Vase. There were some great scores and winner Fiona Sapsworth now plays off 16.

Result: 1 Fiona Sapsworth nett 67; 2 Sue Brown 69; 3 Georgie Miller 70.